Clever DeFi (CLVA) Price Hits $10.79 on Exchanges

Clever DeFi (CURRENCY:CLVA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One Clever DeFi coin can now be purchased for $10.79 or 0.00016962 BTC on major exchanges. Clever DeFi has a market capitalization of $6.86 million and $300,753.00 worth of Clever DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Clever DeFi has traded down 18.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Clever DeFi alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.60 or 0.00068530 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.30 or 0.00270840 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004395 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $471.92 or 0.00741816 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,474.40 or 0.99775268 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00023462 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $543.30 or 0.00854016 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Clever DeFi

Clever DeFi’s total supply is 638,063 coins and its circulating supply is 635,955 coins. Clever DeFi’s official Twitter account is @cleverdefi . The Reddit community for Clever DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/CLVA

Buying and Selling Clever DeFi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clever DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clever DeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Clever DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Clever DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Clever DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.