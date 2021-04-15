Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,386.35

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,386.35 ($18.11) and traded as high as GBX 1,618 ($21.14). Close Brothers Group shares last traded at GBX 1,618 ($21.14), with a volume of 122,368 shares changing hands.
Separately, Shore Capital cut shares of Close Brothers Group to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 1,085 ($14.18) to GBX 860 ($11.24) in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,113.14 ($14.54).
The stock has a market capitalization of £2.44 billion and a PE ratio of 22.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,602.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,386.35.
Close Brothers Group Company Profile (LON:CBG)
Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.
