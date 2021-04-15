CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 280,100 shares, a growth of 96.1% from the March 15th total of 142,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ CLPS opened at $4.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.93. CLPS Incorporation has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $19.78.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CLPS Incorporation stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.09% of CLPS Incorporation worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology, consulting, and solutions services to institutions operating in banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management.

