CLS (LON:CLI) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $216.17

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 216.17 ($2.82) and traded as high as GBX 235 ($3.07). CLS shares last traded at GBX 234.50 ($3.06), with a volume of 7,248,991 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of CLS in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.84, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 227.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 216.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £955.34 million and a PE ratio of 12.34.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a GBX 5.20 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from CLS’s previous dividend of $2.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. CLS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.39%.

In other news, insider Fredrik Widlund purchased 33,000 shares of CLS stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 226 ($2.95) per share, with a total value of £74,580 ($97,439.25). Also, insider Andrew Kirkman sold 26,378 shares of CLS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 232 ($3.03), for a total transaction of £61,196.96 ($79,954.22). Insiders acquired a total of 83,137 shares of company stock worth $18,587,864 over the last three months.

CLS Company Profile (LON:CLI)

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

