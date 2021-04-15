CNP Assurances (OTCMKTS:CNPAF) Shares Down 9.1%

CNP Assurances SA (OTCMKTS:CNPAF)’s stock price fell 9.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.50 and last traded at $14.50. 547 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $15.95.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded CNP Assurances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

About CNP Assurances (OTCMKTS:CNPAF)

CNP Assurances SA provides personal insurance and reinsurance products in France, Latin America, and other European countries. It offers life, accident, long term care, death and funerals, disability, unemployment, property and casualty, loss of income, and health insurance products; term creditor insurance products, including home and business loans, and consumer finance; solutions in the area of guarantees for real estate loans in private market; and pension plans and annuities, as well as support and assistance services.

