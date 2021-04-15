CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 740,413 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,075 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.34% of CNX Resources worth $7,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Overbrook Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $2,801,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,500,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,011,000 after purchasing an additional 32,313 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,255 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 14,679 shares during the period. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist Securities lowered CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Truist lowered CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE:CNX opened at $13.91 on Thursday. CNX Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $7.97 and a 1-year high of $15.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.32 and its 200-day moving average is $11.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 83.40%. The company had revenue of $626.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.45) EPS. CNX Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

