Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Price Target Raised to C$125.00

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 3.25% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$121.00 to C$131.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$116.00 to C$121.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$120.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$126.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$129.63.

Shares of Cogeco Communications stock traded up C$2.17 on Thursday, hitting C$121.07. 71,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,039. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$118.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$105.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.75 billion and a PE ratio of 14.82. Cogeco Communications has a one year low of C$89.90 and a one year high of C$132.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.73, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported C$2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.94 by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$618.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$613.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that Cogeco Communications will post 8.9700003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

