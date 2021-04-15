Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Price Target Raised to C$131.00 at CIBC

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$121.00 to C$131.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.20% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$126.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$132.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$116.00 to C$121.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$120.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$129.63.

TSE:CCA traded up C$2.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$121.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,039. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.75 billion and a PE ratio of 14.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$118.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$105.90. Cogeco Communications has a 1 year low of C$89.90 and a 1 year high of C$132.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.73.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported C$2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.94 by C$0.28. The company had revenue of C$618.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$613.30 million. On average, analysts expect that Cogeco Communications will post 8.9700003 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

