Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) PT Raised to C$126.00

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$119.00 to C$126.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$126.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$132.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$116.00 to C$121.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$121.00 to C$131.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$129.63.

Shares of TSE:CCA traded up C$2.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$121.07. The company had a trading volume of 71,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,039. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$118.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$105.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.82. Cogeco Communications has a 12 month low of C$89.90 and a 12 month high of C$132.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.73.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported C$2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.94 by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$618.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$613.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cogeco Communications will post 8.9700003 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

