Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 64.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,780 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.35% of Cohen & Steers worth $12,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNS. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 178.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 512,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,060,000 after acquiring an additional 328,155 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,229,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $165,635,000 after acquiring an additional 293,486 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 3rd quarter worth $6,312,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 4th quarter worth $4,857,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1,335.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 102,919 shares during the last quarter. 44.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CNS shares. TheStreet downgraded Cohen & Steers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Sidoti raised Cohen & Steers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of NYSE:CNS opened at $67.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.36. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.24 and a 12-month high of $78.82.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $116.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.84 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 58.44% and a net margin of 28.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.04%.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

