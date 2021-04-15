Cohort (LON:CHRT) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $607.03

Cohort plc (LON:CHRT)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 607.03 ($7.93) and traded as low as GBX 606 ($7.92). Cohort shares last traded at GBX 621 ($8.11), with a volume of 20,755 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £254.80 million and a P/E ratio of 27.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 612.26 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 607.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.91, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Cohort Company Profile (LON:CHRT)

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense and security markets in the United Kingdom, Portugal, North and South America, and other European countries. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; communications systems; integrated command, control, and communications systems for warships and submarines; tactical radio, vehicle intercoms, field communications, and networking software and equipment; and electronic warfare operational support, managed, secure communications, cyber security, and training support services.

