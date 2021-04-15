Coin Artist (COIN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $44,587.00

Coin Artist (CURRENCY:COIN) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Coin Artist has a total market cap of $2.71 million and $44,587.00 worth of Coin Artist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coin Artist coin can currently be bought for $2.51 or 0.00003974 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Coin Artist has traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00065660 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00019157 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $452.41 or 0.00716655 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001585 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.64 or 0.00088132 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,738.16 or 0.05921530 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00033012 BTC.

About Coin Artist

Coin Artist (CRYPTO:COIN) is a coin. It launched on December 18th, 2017. Coin Artist’s total supply is 3,470,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,081,093 coins. Coin Artist’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Coin Artist is medium.com/@coin_artist_17801

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin is a cross-chain P2P decentralized wallet, exchange, and assistant powered by atomic swap and artificial intelligence technology. The $COIN protocol and token are two central elements of the coin ecosystem. Built on Ethereum, the $COIN protocol is designed to provide the performance, scalability and supportability necessary for all applications and blockchain-related use cases. On the other hand, the $COIN token is a primary means of exchange used to pay for the execution of smart contracts, and for compensation to liquidity providers and stakers in the Coin ecosystem. It acts as a network access token which will enable holders to execute Coin smart, stake interest, execute governance rights, and more. “

Buying and Selling Coin Artist

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Artist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin Artist should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin Artist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

