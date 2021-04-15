CoinFi (COFI) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $187,198.00

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded up 13.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. CoinFi has a total market cap of $2.66 million and approximately $187,198.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CoinFi has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. One CoinFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00066653 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00019592 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $462.69 or 0.00727318 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001574 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.63 or 0.00089012 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00033622 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 44.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,693.92 or 0.05806616 BTC.

CoinFi Profile

CoinFi (CRYPTO:COFI) is a coin. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 coins. CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoinFi is www.coinfi.com . CoinFi’s official message board is medium.com/coinfi . The Reddit community for CoinFi is https://reddit.com/r/CoinFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinFi is a platform that offers crowdsourced and professionally curated research, analysis, trading signals, trading algorithms, and market-moving news to give crypto traders real-time market intelligence. The CoinFi token (COFI) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for access to the platform’s advanced trading signals/algos and premium research, which will require staking tokens to reward token owners and reduce volatility. The token will also be used to leverage the wisdom of the crowd. Community members who help curate news, produce research & analysis, and share trading signals will be rewarded within CoinFi's unique token-for-information ecosystem. “

CoinFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

