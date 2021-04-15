Collective Family Office LLC Acquires 26,512 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Collective Family Office LLC grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 48.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,512 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Collective Family Office LLC owned about 0.10% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $3,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,955,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,277,000 after buying an additional 281,093 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,027,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,339,000 after buying an additional 17,129 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,919,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,819,000 after buying an additional 65,072 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,483,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,837,000 after buying an additional 205,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,592,000 after buying an additional 25,415 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHC traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $41.33. 1,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,703. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $41.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.07.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.