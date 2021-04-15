Collective Family Office LLC Acquires 3,634 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Collective Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,634 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,885,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,842,000 after purchasing an additional 91,807 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,219,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,475,000 after buying an additional 5,673 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $75,198,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 638,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,794,000 after buying an additional 117,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 557,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,608,000 after buying an additional 319,736 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $101.21. 214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,321. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.13 and a 52 week high of $105.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.12.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.