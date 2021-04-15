Collective Family Office LLC Grows Stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Collective Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) by 72.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,795 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 1.2% of Collective Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Collective Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.88% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

NYSEARCA DFAI traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $28.88. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,306. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $28.77.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.