Collective Family Office LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Collective Family Office LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stairway Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 296,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,137,000 after purchasing an additional 46,275 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 194.2% in the first quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 30,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after purchasing an additional 20,125 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 29,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $223.06. 848,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,870,871. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.33. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.