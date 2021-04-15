Collective Family Office LLC Has $3.08 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Collective Family Office LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Collective Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $3.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $416.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,367,164. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $395.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $372.87. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $272.92 and a 1-year high of $415.51.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

