Collective Family Office LLC Has $4.03 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Collective Family Office LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.0% of Collective Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, South State CORP. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $381.84. The company had a trading volume of 139,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,998,347. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $250.00 and a 1 year high of $380.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $362.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.51.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

