Collective Family Office LLC Has $4.91 Million Stock Position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Collective Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 46.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,440 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Collective Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.15% of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $4,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 582.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EMLC traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.38. 17,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,168,922. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $27.99 and a twelve month high of $33.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.98.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.