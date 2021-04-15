Collective Family Office LLC Lowers Stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Collective Family Office LLC cut its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 36.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the period. Texas Pacific Land accounts for approximately 1.5% of Collective Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $3,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Texas Pacific Land by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

TPL traded down $35.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,577.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,306. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,438.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $875.82. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1 year low of $427.69 and a 1 year high of $1,710.50. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.73 and a beta of 2.09.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $1.23. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 59.78% and a return on equity of 41.56%. The business had revenue of $74.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.65 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 21.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.58%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TPL. BWS Financial increased their price target on Texas Pacific Land from $1,150.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.