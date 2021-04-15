Collective Family Office LLC Purchases 35,527 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Collective Family Office LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,527 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 2.8% of Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Collective Family Office LLC owned about 0.67% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $203,000.

NYSEARCA BSJM traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $23.41. 14,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,338. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.28 and its 200 day moving average is $23.22. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.55 and a 52 week high of $23.43.

