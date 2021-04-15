Collective Family Office LLC Raises Position in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Collective Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 402,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,167 shares during the period. Global X US Preferred ETF comprises about 5.0% of Collective Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $10,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 43,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

Shares of BATS:PFFD traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,157,436 shares. Global X US Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.35.

