Collective Family Office LLC Sells 1,165 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Collective Family Office LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

VOT traded up $3.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $226.48. 5,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,995. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $215.69 and a 200 day moving average of $207.41. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $136.11 and a 12-month high of $231.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.