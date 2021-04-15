Color Platform Hits Market Capitalization of $1.13 Million (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. Over the last week, Color Platform has traded down 41.5% against the dollar. Color Platform has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $9.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Color Platform coin can now be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,178.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $914.18 or 0.01446982 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $382.03 or 0.00604683 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.80 or 0.00069329 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001888 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 112.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00003929 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000282 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

