Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Cowen

Stock analysts at Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CCHWF. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Columbia Care from $8.00 to $8.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Care in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Care in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Columbia Care currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

CCHWF traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.99. 308,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,575. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.45. Columbia Care has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $7.89.

Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17).

Columbia Care Company Profile

Columbia Care Inc cultivates, manufactures, and provides medical and adult use cannabis products and related services. The company holds licenses in 18 jurisdictions in the United States and the European Union. It operates 80 dispensaries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

