Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Sets New 12-Month High at $18.09

Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.09 and last traded at $18.05, with a volume of 16368 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.97.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLBK. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Financial from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.26.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Financial by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 64,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 72,469.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 52,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 52,178 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 724,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,280,000 after acquiring an additional 90,139 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 121,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 79,500 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Institutional investors own 17.73% of the company’s stock.
About Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK)
Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
