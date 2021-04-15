Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Sets New 12-Month High at $18.09

Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.09 and last traded at $18.05, with a volume of 16368 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.97.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLBK. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Financial from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Get Columbia Financial alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.26.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $68.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.30 million. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 5.49%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Financial by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 64,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 72,469.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 52,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 52,178 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 724,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,280,000 after acquiring an additional 90,139 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 121,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 79,500 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Institutional investors own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.