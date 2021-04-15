Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,477 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Comerica by 1,280.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,222,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916,561 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,964,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $667,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Comerica by 243.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 498,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,824,000 after acquiring an additional 353,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Comerica by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,863,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,821,000 after acquiring an additional 314,595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.09.

In other news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $206,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $288,933.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMA stock opened at $71.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $73.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.67.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $734.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.98 million. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

