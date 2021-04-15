Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $80.95

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $80.95 and last traded at $80.05, with a volume of 170424 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.58 and a 200-day moving average of $58.70.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $698.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.10 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 4.91%. Sell-side analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, VP Laura Finley Howell sold 683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $51,566.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,322 shares in the company, valued at $477,311. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William George III sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total value of $1,425,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,135,247.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,137 shares of company stock valued at $4,731,911. 3.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile (NYSE:FIX)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

