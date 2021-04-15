Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup raised Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Get Compagnie Financière Richemont alerts:

Shares of CFRUY stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $10.42. 126,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.74. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $10.46.

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.