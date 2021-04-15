Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:CBD opened at $6.71 on Thursday. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $6.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.03.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.40. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 1.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,966,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 698,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,179,000 after buying an additional 198,945 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 122.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 76,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 42,233 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 20,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 5,389 shares during the last quarter.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Company Profile

Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates in Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

