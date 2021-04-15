Compass Group (LON:CPG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,380.75

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,380.75 ($18.04) and traded as high as GBX 1,606 ($20.98). Compass Group shares last traded at GBX 1,603 ($20.94), with a volume of 1,988,198 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,284.18 ($16.78).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,521.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,380.75. The company has a market cap of £28.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.38.

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

