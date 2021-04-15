Compass Point Initiates Coverage on Compass (NYSE:COMP)

Equities researchers at Compass Point started coverage on shares of Compass (NYSE:COMP) in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.61% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of COMP stock opened at $17.99 on Thursday. Compass has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $22.11.

In other news, CEO Robert L. Reffkin bought 411,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $7,399,998.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,150 shares in the company, valued at $7,580,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Excaliber (Cayman) Ltd Svf bought 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $72,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About Compass

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

