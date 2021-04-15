Compound (COMP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $515.11 Million

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Compound has a total market capitalization of $2.84 billion and $515.11 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Compound has traded 22.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Compound coin can now be purchased for $560.17 or 0.00884658 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000258 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000024 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,075,799 coins. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.