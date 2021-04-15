Condor Gold (LON:CNR) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $46.99

Condor Gold Plc (LON:CNR)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 46.99 ($0.61) and traded as high as GBX 49 ($0.64). Condor Gold shares last traded at GBX 48 ($0.63), with a volume of 195,443 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 46.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 46.19. The company has a market capitalization of £64.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.00.

Condor Gold Company Profile (LON:CNR)

Condor Gold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of gold and silver properties in Nicaragua. It owns a 100% interest in the La India project that comprises 12 concessions covering an area of 588 square kilometers located in the La India Gold Mining District, Nicaragua. The company also holds 100% interests in Rio Luna concession covering an area of 43 square kilometers located in Central Highlands, Nicaragua; and Estrella concession covering an area of 18 square kilometers located in southwest of Siuna, Nicaragua.

