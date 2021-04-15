Conflux Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $911.01 Million (CFX)

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. Conflux Network has a market cap of $911.01 million and $19.73 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. One Conflux Network coin can currently be purchased for about $1.11 or 0.00001747 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63,420.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,535.77 or 0.03998343 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 61.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $286.52 or 0.00451776 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $878.36 or 0.01384978 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $361.46 or 0.00569940 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.65 or 0.00541858 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00046646 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $255.88 or 0.00403468 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003556 BTC.

Conflux Network Coin Profile

Conflux Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 822,194,660 coins. Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Conflux Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

