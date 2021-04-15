Connectome Price Down 3.7% This Week (CNTM)

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. One Connectome coin can now be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000635 BTC on major exchanges. Connectome has a market capitalization of $485,844.28 and approximately $518,463.00 worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Connectome has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00065684 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00019230 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.58 or 0.00714606 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001583 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.69 or 0.00088125 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00033456 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,591.78 or 0.05683830 BTC.

About Connectome

Connectome is a coin. Its genesis date was May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. Connectome’s official website is connectome.to . Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

Connectome Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Connectome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Connectome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

