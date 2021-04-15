Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.35

Conrad Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNRD) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.35 and traded as high as $14.00. Conrad Industries shares last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.44. The company has a market capitalization of $70.28 million, a PE ratio of -36.84 and a beta of 0.93.

About Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD)

Conrad Industries, Inc engages in the construction, conversion, and repair of various steel and aluminum marine vessels in the United States. The company builds harbor tugs; specialty barges, such as crane, deck, ABS class, dry bulk cargo, aggregate, and well stim barges; inland tank, LPG inland tank, LPG pressure, LPG tank, and DS tank barges; and offshore support vessels, including liftboats, crew boats, offshore supply vessels, and offshore tugs, as well as other support equipment, such as deck and crane barges.

