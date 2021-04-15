Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Stock Position Raised by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,231 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $6,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at about $358,000. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 72.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 12.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ED. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.08.

ED opened at $76.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.70 and a 200-day moving average of $74.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.94%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

