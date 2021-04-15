Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Position Increased by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STZ shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.90.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $228.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.61. The company has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.25 and a 1 year high of $242.62.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.20%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

See Also: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.