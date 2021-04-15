Contrasting American Tower (NYSE:AMT) & RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) and RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Tower and RLJ Lodging Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Tower $7.58 billion 14.49 $1.89 billion $7.73 31.97 RLJ Lodging Trust $1.57 billion 1.66 $127.84 million $2.03 7.75

American Tower has higher revenue and earnings than RLJ Lodging Trust. RLJ Lodging Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Tower, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.0% of American Tower shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.8% of RLJ Lodging Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of American Tower shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of RLJ Lodging Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares American Tower and RLJ Lodging Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Tower 24.08% 42.42% 4.53% RLJ Lodging Trust -38.79% -10.73% -4.80%

Volatility and Risk

American Tower has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RLJ Lodging Trust has a beta of 2.16, meaning that its stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for American Tower and RLJ Lodging Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Tower 0 2 10 0 2.83 RLJ Lodging Trust 1 5 6 0 2.42

American Tower currently has a consensus target price of $275.18, suggesting a potential upside of 11.34%. RLJ Lodging Trust has a consensus target price of $13.86, suggesting a potential downside of 11.92%. Given American Tower’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe American Tower is more favorable than RLJ Lodging Trust.

Dividends

American Tower pays an annual dividend of $4.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. RLJ Lodging Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. American Tower pays out 64.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. RLJ Lodging Trust pays out 2.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. American Tower has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years and RLJ Lodging Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. American Tower is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

American Tower beats RLJ Lodging Trust on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

