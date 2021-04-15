Contrasting CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) and OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE)

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) and CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

OGE Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. CEMIG pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. OGE Energy pays out 74.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. OGE Energy has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. OGE Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

OGE Energy has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CEMIG has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.6% of OGE Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of OGE Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OGE Energy and CEMIG’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OGE Energy $2.23 billion 3.00 $433.60 million $2.16 15.46 CEMIG $6.32 billion 0.53 $792.38 million N/A N/A

CEMIG has higher revenue and earnings than OGE Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for OGE Energy and CEMIG, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OGE Energy 1 4 3 0 2.25 CEMIG 0 1 1 0 2.50

OGE Energy presently has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.79%. CEMIG has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 665.77%. Given CEMIG’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CEMIG is more favorable than OGE Energy.

Profitability

This table compares OGE Energy and CEMIG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OGE Energy -9.15% 10.44% 3.68% CEMIG 7.60% 5.68% 1.83%

Summary

OGE Energy beats CEMIG on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. This segment furnishes retail electric service in 267 communities and their contiguous rural and suburban areas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets. Its service area covers 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas, including Oklahoma City in Oklahoma; and Fort Smith, Arkansas. The Natural Gas Midstream Operations segment engages in gathering, processing, transporting, and storing natural gas; and the provision of crude oil gathering services, and interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline transportation and storage services primarily to its producer, power plant, local distribution company, and industrial end-user customers. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated interconnected electric generation, transmission, and distribution systems, including 15 generating stations with an aggregate capability of 7,120 megawatts; and transmission systems comprising 402 substations and 5,122 structure miles of lines in Oklahoma, and 36 substations and 277 structure miles of lines in Arkansas. Its distribution systems included 349 substations; 29,443 structure miles of overhead lines; 3,202 miles of underground conduit; and 11,038 miles of underground conductors in Oklahoma, as well as 29 substations, 2,788 structure miles of overhead lines, 338 miles of underground conduit, and 669 miles of underground conductors in Arkansas. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

CEMIG Company Profile

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels. As of December 31, 2016, it operated hydroelectric plants, thermoelectric plants, and solar plants with a total installed capacity of approximately 8,000 megawatts in 10 states of Brazil. It is also involved in the telecommunications and energy solutions consulting businesses; exploitation of natural gas; sale and trading of electricity; and acquisition, transport, and distribution of gas and its subproducts and derivatives, as well as provision of technology systems and systems for operational management of public service concessions, including companies operating in electricity, gas, water and sewerage, and other utility companies. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

