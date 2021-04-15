Contrasting GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) & Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN)

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) and GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Get Apollo Endosurgery alerts:

Apollo Endosurgery has a beta of 2.15, meaning that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GenMark Diagnostics has a beta of 3.02, meaning that its share price is 202% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Apollo Endosurgery and GenMark Diagnostics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Endosurgery $50.71 million 2.83 -$27.43 million ($1.53) -3.61 GenMark Diagnostics $88.02 million 19.92 -$47.35 million ($0.82) -29.26

Apollo Endosurgery has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GenMark Diagnostics. GenMark Diagnostics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Apollo Endosurgery, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Apollo Endosurgery and GenMark Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Endosurgery -63.88% N/A -37.30% GenMark Diagnostics -16.95% -39.36% -13.02%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Apollo Endosurgery and GenMark Diagnostics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Endosurgery 0 0 1 0 3.00 GenMark Diagnostics 0 5 0 0 2.00

Apollo Endosurgery presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 44.93%. GenMark Diagnostics has a consensus target price of $22.01, indicating a potential downside of 8.24%. Given Apollo Endosurgery’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Apollo Endosurgery is more favorable than GenMark Diagnostics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.2% of Apollo Endosurgery shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.9% of GenMark Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.0% of Apollo Endosurgery shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of GenMark Diagnostics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope. It also provides Orbera, an intragastric balloon system that reduces stomach capacity causing patients to consume less following the procedure, and delays gastric content emptying under the Orbera Intragastric Balloon System, BIB, and Orbera365 Managed Weight Loss System brands; and Orbera Coach, a digital and remotely delivered aftercare program. The company sells its products to medical services providers; and hospitals, outpatient surgical centers, clinics, and physicians in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and other European countries. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results. The company offers XT-8 instrument, and related diagnostic and research tests, as well as certain custom manufactured reagents to support a range of molecular tests with a workstation and disposable test cartridges. It also provides diagnostic tests for use with its XT-8 system that includes respiratory viral panel, cystic fibrosis genotyping test, thrombophilia risk test, a warfarin sensitivity test, and hepatitis C virus genotyping test and associated custom manufactured reagents, as well as 2C19 genotyping test. The company sells its products through direct sales and technically specialized service organization in the United States and Europe. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Endosurgery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Endosurgery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.