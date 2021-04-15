Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (VLRS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.51. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a positive return on equity of 90.78% and a negative net margin of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VLRS stock opened at $15.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.74. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $16.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 2.66.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. HSBC raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $13.00 to $20.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Barclays upped their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.07.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 82 aircraft. It operates approximately 131 daily flights on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 25 cities in the United States and Central America.

