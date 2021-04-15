Corbenic Partners LLC Acquires 10,483 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,483 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.3% of Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRK. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 982,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,407,000 after buying an additional 9,909 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 67,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 383,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,383,000 after buying an additional 9,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 43,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after buying an additional 4,553 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,773,746. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.71 and a 52-week high of $87.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.10%.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.27.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.