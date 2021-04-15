Corbenic Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,489 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,902 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for 1.5% of Corbenic Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,960,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,090,100,000 after purchasing an additional 77,629 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $964,912,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,152,434 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $829,977,000 after acquiring an additional 32,967 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $691,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,123,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $623,168,000 after acquiring an additional 296,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 62,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total value of $4,793,109.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,793,109.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 543,362 shares of company stock valued at $40,797,273. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.44. 63,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,880,655. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $77.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.31.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

