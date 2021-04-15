Corbenic Partners LLC Buys 26,259 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,259 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 1.4% of Corbenic Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $2,219,532,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,973,389,000 after buying an additional 7,540,245 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,383,700,000 after buying an additional 6,965,496 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $162,707,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 31,947,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,280,997,000 after buying an additional 3,051,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet cut Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $37.48. 276,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,195,613. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.59. The company has a market capitalization of $209.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

