Corbenic Partners LLC Has $7.42 Million Stock Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 2,427.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,135 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises 1.9% of Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Corbenic Partners LLC owned 0.18% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $7,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOND. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,759,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $826,000.

NYSEARCA BOND traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,087. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.97 and a 200 day moving average of $111.73. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $108.28 and a one year high of $113.22.

