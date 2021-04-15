Corbenic Partners LLC Purchases 17,752 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,752 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 5.8% of Corbenic Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $22,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000.

VIG traded up $1.10 on Thursday, hitting $151.74. 43,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,534,548. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.02 and its 200 day moving average is $139.35. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.08 and a fifty-two week high of $151.25.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

