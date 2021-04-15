Corbenic Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Corbenic Partners LLC cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,873 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.5% of Corbenic Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 137,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,921,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 34,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Union Bancaire Privee Asset Management LLC now owns 26,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares during the period. 69.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $149.76. 402,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,430,027. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.40 and a fifty-two week high of $161.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

